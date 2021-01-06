Use water judiciously in winter: Jal Shakti

Jal Shakti department has called upon the residents of Jammu City to use water judiciously in the backdrop of disruption in supply due to the incessant rains in past few days.

As per the department, due to frequent power cuts and continuous rains for the last 2 days, the water supply has been affected to several areas under the jurisdiction of Jal Shakti (PHE) City Division NO II Jammu i,e Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Bahu, Preet Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Gangyal, Deshmesh Nagar, Kunjwani, Bandhurakh, Chatha, Narwal, Bathindi, Jallalbad, Sunjwan, Doongian, Reika, Channi Rama, Channi Himmat, Deeli, Greater Kailash and Sainik Colony areas.