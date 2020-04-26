Utilize all resources in combating corona pandemic: cabinet secretary to states, UTs

Cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba Sunday asked all states and Union territories to fully utilise all available resources in combating coronavirus pandemic and to fine-tune the strategy for coming days.

“Our focus should remain on saving the lives of people by providing them all possible healthcare facilities and ramping up capacities to the maximum level,” he said.

The secretary was chairing a meeting with chief secretaries through video conference to discuss the preparedness of all states and UTs with regard to containment of the virus keeping in view the overall situation emerged in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

Member NitiAayog, DrVinod K Paul; Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan; Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The chief secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh; financial commissioner, health, AtalDulloo; principal secretary planning & information, RohitKansal; divisional commissioner Jammu, SanjivVerma and MD NHM, Bhupinder Kumar participated in the interaction with the cabinet secretary.

“Many states have enhanced their testing and other capacities and are doing well in containment efforts. Similar approach has to be adopted by all along with having effective surveillance and monitoring mechanism in place”, the cabinet secretary said, adding that vigil has to increase many folds in the coming time to deal with the virus.

With regard to preparedness of the states/UTs in terms of creation of isolation bed facilities, it was directed that more such beds be added on by all to meet any kind of eventuality. “Every district should have adequate number of isolation beds especially where cases are reported high,” he said. Apprizing the cabinet secretary about the present scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary informed that there was surge in number of positive cases in Kashmir only and every step is being taken for containment of virus as per the health protocol.