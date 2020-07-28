Van Mahotsav commemoration | LG Murmu plants sapling of Golden Cypress in Raj Bhawan Jammu

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu Tuesday convened a commemoration ceremony of Van Mahotsav by planting a sapling of Golden Cypress in Raj Bhawan premises, Jammu.

“Vana Mahotsav” means “tree-plantation ceremony” which is celebrated as a festival of plantation every year in the month of July all over the country.

Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology & Environment, Dr. Mohit Gera, PCCF and HoFF, J&K and other senior officers of the Forest Department attended the event.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a documentary film and booklet on the “Green J&K Drive” which concluded in March 2020.

He also launched a Forest protection Mobile Application “Pahredar” for encouraging public participation for effective protection of forest from illegal felling, encroachments, forest fires, human-animal conflict and natural calamities.

It was further informed that the forest protection mobile application facilitates real-time recording by which any person can record an event that is detrimental for the forests of UT and the same could be reported to the concerned DFO with photographs.

The mobile app also uses GPS to send the location of the incident to the concerned official. It has a time-bound response system which can be tracked by higher officials as well as registered user.

The Lt Governor stressed the need for protecting the green gold of Jammu and Kashmir. He further appealed the public for the wide use of the innovative mobile application “Pahredar” for real-time reporting and response on forest protection. He directed the Forest department to work relentlessly in rapid restoration of degraded and open forests.

The Lt Governor while acknowledging the importance of Van Mahotsav encouraged everyone to plant more trees and reaffirm our commitment to a greener and sustainable planet.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Vana Mahotsav was organized by the Department of Forests, Ecology, and Environment during this week following SOPs of COVID 19.