Vehicles damaged in Transport Nagar blaze

Several vehicles were damaged on Friday afternoon in a massive blaze that engulfed a workshop yard in Transport Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu city.

This was the second major incident of fire within 24 hours. On Thursday, a massive blaze had caused extensive damage in Satwari Fruit Mandi.

Officials said that the fire broke out this afternoon in a workshop near yard 6 of Transport Nagar. “Within no time, it engulfed the vehicles parked there. Several vehicles got damaged in the incident. Fire fighting operation was launched and police teams also rushed to the spot,” officials said.

“Though the flames were brought under control, yet by then many vehicles parked in the area were damaged. The exact number of vehicles damaged was being ascertained,” they said.