Victims demand CBI probe in 'money doubling scam' in Mendhar

Not satisfied with the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch of Jammu & Kashmir Police into “Hablas money doubling scam”, the people of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch are demanding CBI inquiry into the matter.

A group of locals told media persons on Friday that “the scam is one of the biggest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees”.

“Thousands of people, mostly poor have been looted in the name of money doubling,” Asif Khan, a local, said. “The victims are running from pillar to post to get their hard earned money back but to no avail.”

Another local Kafil Khan said that the people are dissatisfied with the pace of investigation carried out by the Crime Branch.