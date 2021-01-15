Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Poonch,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:39 PM

Victims demand CBI probe in 'money doubling scam' in Mendhar

GK News Network
Poonch,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:39 PM

Not satisfied with the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch of Jammu & Kashmir Police into “Hablas money doubling scam”, the people of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch are demanding CBI inquiry into the matter.

A group of locals told media persons on Friday that “the scam is one of the biggest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees”.

Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

“Thousands of people, mostly poor have been looted in the name of money doubling,” Asif Khan, a local, said. “The victims are running from pillar to post to get their hard earned money back but to no avail.”

Another local Kafil Khan said that the people are dissatisfied with the pace of investigation carried out by the Crime Branch.

Related News