Victory Flame to reach Kargil on July 26

The ‘Victory Flame’ will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial located at Drass on July 26.

“On reaching Drass the ‘Victory Flame’ will be merged with the ‘eternal flame’ at the ‘Kargil War Memorial,” said a statement.

“The flames would also be taken to various locations en route to make people aware about the sacrifices of soldiers to maintain sovereignty of the nation at ice-peaks in Himalayas,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a 9-member team of the Indian Army reached Kargil War hero Capt Vikram Batra’s hometown in Himachal Pradesh home and paid respects his parents.

Capt Batra’s father G L Batra and mother Kamal Kanta Batra were emotional on receiving the soldiers of Capt Batra’s 13, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“It was a special day for the proud parents of Capt Batra,” Lt Col Anand said.

Capt Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Capt Batra’s twin brother Vishal, along with 11 soldiers of the Indian Army, scaled the Batra Top in Kargil on July 7. The 13, JAK Rifles is organising the expedition from Mana in Uttarakhand to Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir. The expedition flagged off on July 6 would reach Kargil on July 26 on the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The expedition is led by Major Ritwick Singh.