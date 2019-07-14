Jammu
Press Trust of India, GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 1:14 AM

Victory Flame to reach Kargil on July 26

Press Trust of India, GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 1:14 AM

The ‘Victory Flame’ will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial located at Drass on July 26.

“On reaching Drass the ‘Victory Flame’ will be merged with the ‘eternal flame’ at the ‘Kargil War Memorial,” said a statement.

Trending News

Martyrs sacrificed their lives for people's rule: Advisor Ganai

7 killed in Ramban accident

Farooq calls for unity against 'forces inimical' to J&K

Defence Minister to visit Jammu on July 20

“The flames would also be taken to various locations en route to make people aware about the sacrifices of soldiers to maintain sovereignty of the nation at ice-peaks in Himalayas,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a 9-member team of the Indian Army reached Kargil War hero Capt Vikram Batra’s hometown in Himachal Pradesh home and paid respects his parents.

Capt Batra’s father G L Batra and mother Kamal Kanta Batra were emotional on receiving the soldiers of Capt Batra’s 13, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

NC, PDP don't deserve to remember 1931 martyrs: Sajad

Punjab CM hails Pak decision

Rajnath lights Kargil Victory Flame at War Memorial

KPs' roadmap for rehabilitation in Kashmir sent to Modi, Shah

“It was a special day for the proud parents of Capt Batra,” Lt Col Anand said.

Capt Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Capt Batra’s twin brother Vishal, along with 11 soldiers of the Indian Army, scaled the Batra Top in Kargil on July 7. The 13, JAK Rifles is organising the expedition from Mana in Uttarakhand to Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir. The expedition flagged off on July 6 would reach Kargil on July 26 on the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The expedition is led by Major Ritwick Singh.

Related News