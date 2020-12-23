WB-funded project to revamp vital infrastructure in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA), under World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Reconstruction Project (JTFRP), is all set to revamp the roads and bridges infrastructure with an estimated cost of Rs 58.01 million USD, across winter capital in Jammu region.

Chief Executive Officer, JKERA, JTFRP, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, told Greater Kashmir that under the World Bank-funded project, several construction of civil works, procurement of equipment and construction of bridges across Jammu region have been taken up and the work was going on full scale.

He said construction of vital road projects including Sidhra-Surinsar road, Tutan Di Khui to Khada-Madana road, Chiralla Link road, Malaini-Chakrabatti road, Malaini-Chakrabatti road, Gulati to Shadra Sharief, Anji Panasa road, Deva Mai Ohli Mandir have been taken under the World-Bank funded project.

The CEO informed that besides that several projects have been taken up in other parts of the Jammu region, which include, Foot Suspension bridge (Steel decked) on Anji Nallah at SukhalGhat, Reasi, Construction of 140 M span single lane pre-stressed concrete bridge over Betarnallah at village Dhallan and 58-M span motorable bridge over Katheel Ganjoo to Barsoa over Ghordinallah and 50 m span motorable bridge from Barso to Pathri over Barmeennallah Ramnagar Udhampur.

The CEO recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing Sidhra Surinsar road sub project being executed by JKERA under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The road starts from Sidhra Junction on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and is proposed to be upgraded upto km 19th of Sidhra-Surinsar road. The CEO said that the completion of this road would augment the road infrastructure to the tourist circuit of Sidhra-Surinsar-Mansar. “It will also connect the important religious destinations of Utterbehni and Purmandal,” Dr Shah said.

“During my inspection I passed strict instructions for immediately speeding up the work and completing the project in the next 7 months,” he said.

According to officials, the major civil works of the road consist of improvement of road geometrics and widening of blind curves, black spots. The officials at JTFRP said that the engineering staff and contractors have been directed to ensure that quality of the civil works is maintained as per best standards.

“The major component of around 60 per cent comprises macadamisation, bituminization which will be done after the first week of March 2021,” the CEO said.

The CEO said that he has issued directions to the contractor for immediately increasing the manpower and machinery deployed to ensure that the project is completed well within time.

The CEO recently reviewed progress on major road projects of Jammu division including upgradation of Gulati to Shahadra Sharief road in Rajouri, Devi Mai to Ohli Mai road in Reasi and bridges over Beatar Nallah in Pooch and Anji Nallah at Sukha lGhati in Reasi. He said that all these projects would be completed within stipulated time and people would be greatly benefitted.

According to officials, these roads and bridges sub-projects are being executed under component II of the World Bank funded Project. The CEO passed strict instructions for weekly monitoring of all road sub projects and resolution of all outstanding issues in close coordination with the contractor to achieve immediate weekly progress.