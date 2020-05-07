Webinar on 'Education and Leadership during Crisis' begins at CUJ

A two-day national webinar on “Education and Leadership During Crisis”, begun at Central University Jammu on Thursday.

The key objective of the webinar is to sensitize educational administrators and policymakers towards adopting appropriate strategies to meet the current challenges and to orient them how to deal with the global crisis amid the COVID19 pandemic.

The inaugural session of the webinar was attended by KK Shrama, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Prof Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu; Anuradha Gupta, Director, School Education, Jammu; Prof AP Behera, Joint Director, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi; Prof Saroj Sharma, GGSIPU, New Delhi; Prof Rajeev Rattan Sharma, University of Jammu; Dr VPS Raju, NIEPA, New Delhi and Dr JN Baliya, Central University of Jammu. About 24 states are participating in the webinar through online mode.

Advisor Sharma, while delivering his presidential address opined that online teaching-learning was the future of the education system.

He specifically emphasized that it was a great opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to come out of all the difficulties which has risen due to COVID19.

He suggested various initiatives which could be undertaken by the educational institutes to provide best alternative in the current scenario.

He also lauded the initiatives taken by the Central University of Jammu and its leadership for the academic ventures launched through online mode during this tough time.

Prof Aima highlighted various capacity building programmes being initiated by the faculty from education department. He also viewed that online learning has played key role in lessening distance among the stakeholders and connected with all without a space argument.

Earlier, Dr JN Baliya Programme Coordinator and Convenor of the webinar said that this webinar was just the beginning of various other programmes to be organised in next couple of months.