Week long training camp for PEOs begins at Nagrota

The week long orientation program for 50 teachers from all the sports zones of district Pulwama began today at youth hostel Nagrota.

OSD to Advisor, Farooq Khan, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and other senior officers of the concerned department were present on the occasion. The officers inspected the orientation camp site and interacted with the participants and officials.

The teachers are being trained in advance to start the next departmental calendar of activities in games like Volleyball, Handball, Kho-kho, Kabaddi, athletics, march past, preparation of morning assembly.

