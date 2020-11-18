Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 11:27 PM

Western Air Commander visits frontline air base in Jammu

Western air commander, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness.

On his arrival at the base in Jammu, the Air Marshal was received by the Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, who apprised him of the operational readiness of the base and its ability to undertake the assigned operational tasks under their command.

The Air Marshal also met and interacted with all the air warriors of the station and its lodger units during the course of his visit. He lauded the focused efforts put in by the station in maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence.

