What BJP did with Jammu won't go unanswered: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference, President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at BJP, saying “whatever” the party did with people of Jammu in the name of abrogation of Article 370 would not go unanswered.

Abdullah while lashing out at the BJP said the party has nothing to say against him. “They are now using Pakistan card to hoodwink people and propagate that every Kashmiri Muslim is not Indian,” he said.

Abdullah said the BJP “should keep this thing in mind that what it did with people of Jammu after scrapping Article 370, it won’t go away unanswered”.

“Our land has been sold out; employment has been given to outsiders and resources given to non-locals. They should answer for their blunders in public,” said Abdullah. He said the BJP has destroyed the pluralistic character of India by their “anti-democratic and anti-people policies.” “It is BJP’s weakness that they detained me for a year. They tried to cage me and others to keep us away from people but the more they kept us inside, the more they were exposed,” he said.