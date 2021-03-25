Jammu, Latest News
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 4:02 PM

Will ensure equitable development of every sector: LG Sinha

J&K Lieutenant, Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the UT government will ensure equitable development of every sector and there would be no injustice.

Speaking to reporters here, Sinha said: “The government is committed to ensure that democracy flourishes from the grassroots level.

“Panchayats will be further strengthened so that every village is developed with very less bureaucratic interference.

“Union government has kept a provision of Rs 200 crore for the DDCs and Rs 1,312 crore for Panchayats. I will ensure that all decisions are taken by the representatives of the people,” LG Sinha said.

“There will be equitable development of all sectors with no injustice to any district,” he added.

Sinha further added the vaccination process would be further pushed up in the Union Territory.

