Will hit streets if admin remains non-responsive: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday said that his party hit the roads if the administration continues to remain non-responsive towards the suffering of the people during the harsh winter season.

“The situation in Jammu as well as in Kashmir is difficult for the common people. The unscheduled power cuts, shortage of drinking water and poor response from the administration has made the people suffer during the harsh winter season,” a statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as having said at a function organised at the party office in Gandhi Nagar to welcome the new entrants into the party fold.

Bukhari said that the people have hopes from Apni Party in Jammu and Kashmir due to its unbiased approach towards the suffering of the people.

“We work for the people not for power. The traditional power-hungry parties in Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration have been exposed for their misdeeds and inability to come upto the expectation of the people,” he said in the statement.

Referring to the woes of the people against the non-responsible administration in J&K, Bukhari said that Apni Party would hit the streets against the bureaucratic system which remained unconcerned about the concerns of the people.

“From ration supply systems, medical aid to other necessary things, the administration has failed to handle everything on the ground. It is happening because of the poor management and monopoly of two-three bureaucrats who mainly control the administration in J&K. The administration must be responsible towards the people and should not neglect the people in general,” he said in the statement.

Seeking restoration of 4G internet services in J&K, Bukhari expressed surprise saying, “I fail to understand when 4G speed internet is available in rest of the country, why is it made a concession for J&K. What is given to the rest of the country is being denied to us. Is this what the new order is?”

He said that the assembly elections must be held in J&K as early as possible and only the popular government was responsive to the people.