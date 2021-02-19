Will not allow imposition of property tax: CCI Jammu

Asking the government to review its decision, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu Friday vehemently opposed the proposal to implement Property Tax in the Union Territory.

“We will not allow imposition of Property Tax. Following the inauguration of bus-stand parking, there were indications about its imposition. However, we oppose it strongly,” said newly elected CCI Jammu president Arun Gupta.

While addressing a press conference here, Gupta said that after August 5, 2019, all the business establishments remained closed for six months and then due to Covid-19 pandemic, they remained shut for further 4 months.

“Till date, Lakhanpur (Kathua) is included in the category of red-zone, contrary to the nationwide norms being followed by the respective governments. As far as, inter-state bus services are concerned, they are not being allowed at Lakhanpur and the passengers have to pass through the test,” said Gupta.

He said that it was an injustice for the people of J&K whose business remained close for months and now, tax was being imposed on them. “Instead, the government should have adopted measures to boost business activities,” the CCI Jammu president said.

He said, “We are the voice of Jammu and we appeal to the government to review its decision. It (government) should have spoken to the stakeholders before imposing property tax. But, no one spoke to them.”

“40 percent business establishments dependent upon pilgrim tourism have suffered slump. Consequently, our hotel industry has been suffering. Therefore, Lakhanpur should be thrown open allowing free movement after declaring it a green zone,” he demanded.