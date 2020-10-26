Will take back territories of J&K from China, Pakistan: BJP

BJP J&K UT President Ravinder Raina today said that India will take back territories of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan and China, if the neighbouring countries do not vacate the territories.

“Kalandri, Deva, Batala, Neelam Valley, Muzaffarabad, Aksai Chin, Gilgit-Baltistan, Shaksgam Valley, Eastern Ladakh are Indian Territories and they should be vacated by Pakistan and China. Sharda Peeth is also ours,” said BJP J&K President Raina addressing a gathering at Maharaja Hari Singh Park where a function was organised to celebrate the ‘Accession Day’.

In his address, Raina asked Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to vacate the Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK). “We also warn China to vacate our territories. The residents of PaK are Indian Citizens,” he added.

“In 1947 Indian Army had pushed back Pakistan. However, then Prime Minister Lt Jawahar Lal Nehru had betrayed the country,” he alleged while claiming that Indian Flag will be hoisted in all the territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, he called on the participants to pledge to take back every inch of J&K’s territory from Pakistan and China.

He said: “National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti are anti-nationals. People have responded to them by holding rallies and hoisting national flags.”

He said that “J&K is India and it will always remain with India. No power on earth can hoist any other flag in J&K except tricolour.”

Earlier, rallies were taken out in Jammu to mark the celebrations.