Winter zone Class 12th exams | 21 Hr Sec schools in Jammu record below 50 pc results

As many as 21 government Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) in winter zone areas of Jammu have recorded below 50 percent results in the class 12th annual (2020) examinations, the result of which was declared last week.

The examination was conducted by JK Board of School Education (BOSE) in November last year.

As per the official figures produced by JK Board, around 15056 students had enrolled for the class 12th exams out of which 10672 were declared as qualified with an overall pass percentage of 71 percent- 69 percent boys and 73 percent girls.

The board figures reveal that around 21 higher secondary schools have produced below 50 percent results including government Higher Secondary School (HSS) Banna in Mahore area which has produced zero percent result in the class 12th exams. All the 33 students from HSS Banna who appeared in the exams have been declared as not qualified.

Also, government HSS Dhanas in Udhampur have produced 12 percent results. 26 students from schools had appeared in the exam.

While around two dozen higher secondary schools have poorly performed in the class 12th exams, names the students from other government schools figure in the list of top 10 position holders

In science stream, the first 10 positions are shared by 14 students including 10 from government schools. The first 10 positions in Commerce and Arts streams have been shared by 11 each students from government schools.

The JK board figures also reflect that there has been a minimal participation of students from private schools as compared to that of government higher secondary schools.

“That is the reason the students from government schools figure in the merit list of first ten position holders in all the three streams,” an official said, adding that the students in winter zone areas of Jammu are mostly dependent on government schools because of the dearth of the private higher secondary schools in these areas.

As per the figures, around 14523 students from government schools appeared in the exams and the pass percentage was recorded as 70 percent. The number of examinees from private schools was only 533 and the pass percentage was 86 percent.

The JKBOSE figures reveal that there are only seven private higher secondary schools in the winter zone areas of Jammu. These include six in Doda, one each in Bhaderwah and Banihal and three private Higher Secondary Schools in Kishtwar.

“The aggregate pass percentage of six private HSS in Doda was 84 percent, 96 percent in three schools of Kishtwar, 67 percent in one higher secondary school Bhaderwah and 93 percent in a private school of Banihal,” read the Board figures.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Jammu, Anuradha Gupta when contacted said the department has started analysis of these poor performing schools.

“There are only a few such schools which have produced poor results. The general feedback I received suggests that these schools are located in far off areas which had a dearth of teaching staff,” she said.

She further said the department will soon start the remedial classes for handholding of these students. “These students will appear in the bi-annual exam and try their luck in the second attempt,” she said.