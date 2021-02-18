Jammu, Today's Paper
Ishrat Hussain Butt
Mandi/Poonch,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:14 PM

Woman, unborn child die in Poonch hospital; family alleges medical negligence

Matter to be probed: Authorities
Ishrat Hussain Butt
Mandi/Poonch,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:14 PM
Greater Kashmir

The death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Thursday sparked protest in Poonch district hospital as family members of the deceased alleged medical negligence into their death.

The deceased has been identified as Naseem Akhter, wife of Fazal Hussain, resident of Arai Malikan village of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district. The deceased’s husband Fazal and the other members of his family said that the woman, who was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was taken to sub district hospital Mandi two days ago from where she was referred to Poonch district hospital.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

January snow keeps Gurez village out of bounds in February end

Greater Kashmir

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Airlifting of students from Gurez | JK Students Association thanks Div Com, DC Bandipora

“The doctors in Poonch hospital earlier said that she would deliver the baby normally without surgery and later on, Wednesday evening, they said that she would be operated on as her condition was getting deteriorated. During their dithering stances, the patient died,” they alleged.

The family members alleged that the woman died due to medical negligence and delay in treatment by doctors.

“We demand action into the matter,”the relatives said while holding a protest demonstration in Poonch hospital.

Latest News

Gulmarg Igloo Café, a major tourist attraction

Al-Badr OGW arrested: IGP

Army awards compensation to porters

Representational Pic

Man found hanging with tree in Rajouri village

The protesters were later pacified by the officials of police, civil administration and health department.

Medical Superintendent of Poonch district hospital, Dr Mushtaq H Shah said that the authorities were apprised of the complaint of the members of the family and the matter was being probed.

Related News