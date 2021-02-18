Woman, unborn child die in Poonch hospital; family alleges medical negligence

The death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Thursday sparked protest in Poonch district hospital as family members of the deceased alleged medical negligence into their death.

The deceased has been identified as Naseem Akhter, wife of Fazal Hussain, resident of Arai Malikan village of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district. The deceased’s husband Fazal and the other members of his family said that the woman, who was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was taken to sub district hospital Mandi two days ago from where she was referred to Poonch district hospital.

“The doctors in Poonch hospital earlier said that she would deliver the baby normally without surgery and later on, Wednesday evening, they said that she would be operated on as her condition was getting deteriorated. During their dithering stances, the patient died,” they alleged.

The family members alleged that the woman died due to medical negligence and delay in treatment by doctors.

“We demand action into the matter,”the relatives said while holding a protest demonstration in Poonch hospital.

The protesters were later pacified by the officials of police, civil administration and health department.

Medical Superintendent of Poonch district hospital, Dr Mushtaq H Shah said that the authorities were apprised of the complaint of the members of the family and the matter was being probed.