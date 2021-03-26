Work on 6000 jobs for Kashmiri Pandits accelerated: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that work on providing 6000 jobs to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits had been accelerated.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with a delegation led by a retired IAS officer C K Gariyali and comprising office-bearers of an NGO, Help Line Humanity, LG Sinha said that the J&K government was working with the agenda of equitable development and was committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of every section of the society.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), Prof J P Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Prof Sharma briefed LG Sinha on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the varsity besides other issues of academic and administrative importance.

The LG asked the VC to lay special emphasis on seamless transfer of technology from labs to fields and bring in qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the university and strengthen the teaching and research ecosystem with special focus on most recent advancements.

The LG and the VC discussed various issues pertaining to establishment of Faculties for Horticulture, Agriculture Engineering and Dairy Technology besides KVKs at Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur.