Work on KVs, JNVs reviewed in J&K

Advisor to Lieutinent Governor, KK Sharma on Friday held a video conference with officers of school education department to review pending issues of land transfer, temporary accommodation, construction and approach road of sanctioned KVs and JNVs in J&K.

The Advisor took district wise review of the issues and asked about physical and financial status regarding various projects of the department.

The Advisor was apprised that 28 kanal land has been identified for KV BarrakpurAnantnag and papers have been submitted by the DC Anantnag to revenue department.

He was apprised that 132 kanal land has been identified by the administration for JNV Bandipora and papers have been submitted to revenue department.

Sharma asked director school education Kashmir to place an indent with the concerned authorities immediately to process the papers for transfer of land.

The DC Bandipora informed that construction work of approach road to the identified land in the district measuring 1.5 km was in progress.

The DC Doda apprised the meeting that at Gandoh, forest land has been identified but transfer was pending for want of forest compensation to the tune of Rs 78 lakh.

In respect of JNV Shopian and Gandarbal, JKPCC informed that it has re-tendered the remaining construction works.

Advisor directed the JKPCC to expedite the paper work and take up construction work or else the DCs could take an alternate view of handing over the work to R&B with approval of competent authorities.

Moreover, Advisor was informed that JNV at Pulwama has started functioning from temporary accommodation and the papers of land identified were with the Office of FC Revenue who has assured that the needful shall be done on priority.

Similarly, it was apprised that so far JNV Ramban is functioning from temporary accommodation but 166 kanal state land has been identified at Sanasar for construction of permanent building.