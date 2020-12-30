Worker dies after being hit by stone in under-construction railway tunnel in J&K's Ramban

A worker died after being hit by a large stone in an under construction tunnel in Ramsoo area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

An official said that Safder Ali (34), son of Mohammad Sharief Mir, a resident of Gundoo in Doda district died after hit by a large stone in the railway tunnel number 49 B in Hingni area during wee hours today.

Police have registered a case at police station Ramsoo and further investigation is underway, said the official.

He said the body is being sent to his native village after postmortem at emergency hospital Banihal.