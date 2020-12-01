Working of Handicrafts, Handloom department, JKI reviewed

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired a meeting of Handicrafts and Handloom department besides Jammu Kashmir Industries to get first hand feedback about functioning of the departments.

Regarding Handicrafts and Handloom department, Advisor directed the officers to strengthen the base level of the department and take measures for uplifting the economic conditions of artisans. He said that endeavour of the department should be to initiate adequate steps for helping artisans in increasing their production and showcasing their products.

The Advisor directed the officers to explore possibilities for virtual opportunities for the artisans for showcasing their products in view of the pandemic. He further asked them to explore possibilities for convergence with the National Rural Livelihood Mission for providing an immediate platform to artisans. He asked for working out strategies to give a fillip to economic activities of the artisans and look for avenues which liberates them from economic distress.

While emphasising on the need for redressal of grievances of the artisans, Advisor directed the district officers to resolve the issues at the district level and pendency of the grievances should be brought down to zero.

To increase marketing of the handicraft and handloom products, Advisor directed the officers to increase the frequency of fairs and identify locations along Srinagar-Jammu highway for marketing of the products. He said that imparting training should be coupled with constitution of groups so that they become viable units and hone the skills of the artisans.