Yatra has increased from Dec 2020: SMVDSD member tells LG

Maj Gen (Retd.) SK Sharma, AVSM, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and President Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) J&K called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him on the activities of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

He informed that the yatra to Bhawan has increased since December and over 2 lakh yatris had performed darshans in the month against only 7,252 in August 2020. He also briefed the Lt Governor on the present status of donations for Durga Bhawan at Bhawan, functionality of Material Rope Way from Siar Dabri to Bhawan, popularity of Mobile App and online distribution of Prasad of the Shrine.

He also apprised the Lt Governor of the activities of SMVD College of Nursing and successful placement of the first batch of passed out students.

It was also informed that Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal, College of Nursing has been selected for the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2020, to be conferred by Hon’ble President of India.

The Lt Governor congratulated Dr. Shailla Cannie and the administration of the college for the excellent work they are doing for the girl child and the society.

The Lt Governor advised the Member SMVDSB to take all necessary measures to augment the existing facilities for the pilgrims for the smooth conduct of their pilgrimage taking weather conditions into consideration.