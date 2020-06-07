YNC Jammu oppose toll plaza at Akhnoor

Terming the proposed opening of a toll plaza at Akhnoor, on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway as “another betrayal” by BJP with people of Jammu and Kashmir, Youth National Conference, Jammu here asked the party to come clean on the issues.

Provincial President of Youth National Conference, Jammu, Ajaz Jan said the BJP J&K President RavinderRaina used to make claims of holding communications with government of India and not to allow opening of more toll plazas in J&K.

“All his claims seem hollow promises and blown out of imagination as more and more toll plazas are being opened.” Jan said, in a statement.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Delhi for befooling people of J&K, Jan said the party announced a four-lane highway from Jammu to Poonch in 2014 polls, but work has now started only on Jammu Akhnoor stretch with reports revealing that the project has been shelved.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu to revert any decision for opening of toll plaza at Akhnoor as it shall badly affected the common masses who travel on the road.