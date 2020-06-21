Yoga a means for peaceful life: Advisor Sharma

Advisor To Lt Governor, Kk Sharma, Today Maintained That Practicing Yoga On Regular Basis Can Do Wonders Towards Living A Peaceful And Contended Life Free Of Stress And Related Ailments.

The Advisor was interacting with scores of people during International Yoga Day celebration through video conferencing.

Advisor appreciated the mass involvement of students and teaching community in these Yoga sessions. “Yoga practices play key role in one’s life as stress and anxiety can only be tackled through this ancient old tradition”, he added.