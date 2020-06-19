'Yoga and Wellness' workshop continues at Kalakote College

The ongoing online workshop titled “Yoga and Wellness”, organized by Degree College Kalakote, in collaboration with EBSB continued on day 4 on Friday.

A statement said the programme today started with welcome address of Joint Secretary, JKBOSE, Aijaz Ahmad Hakak who was also the chief guest at the occasion. Hakak welcomed all participants in his speech which he delivered through the College’s official Facebook page.

He appreciated participants from all over the country and encouraged them to adopt good habits in their daily life including Yoga,.

Later, the session continued with Yoga demonstration by Bhawana, an International Yoga player from Haryana.

The afternoon session was chaired by Dr Arjun Singh, Physical Director of the College. Dr Dinesh Kumar who was also the organizing secretary, delivered a lecture on “Fuel for the body, energy balance, calculation of caloric intake, mechanics of loosing or gaining weight.” He cautioned the participants on the side effects of use of drugs and advised them to ensure balanced diet.

He concluded his lecture by advising participants to rely only on natural food resources and to increase fruits and vegetables intake in their diet.

The program was attended by faculty members from different institutions of higher education and school education and also persons from different fields.

Students from different schools and research scholars from different Universities from all over the country also participated in both the sessions.

The faculty members of the College, Prof Sachin Kumar Bhagat, Prof Anayat Ullah Khan, Dr Afa Dul, Dr Pinkey Rakwal, Prof Sanjogita, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Prof Shivani Thakur, Prof Esha Bhagat, librarian Ruchika and Manoj Kumar Sharma also marked their presence in the programme.