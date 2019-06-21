Jammu
Yoga Day celebrated at Siachen

Army celebrated International Yoga Day at the icy peaks of Himalayan ranges amid amid sub-zero temperature.

The defence spokesperson informed Army has incorporated Yoga postures into the daily routine of the soldiers in high altitude areas with harsh climatic conditions to help soldiers maintain their fitness and proper blood circulation in frigid terrains.

“Soldiers held complex Yoga postures in bone-chilling cold at Siachen Glacier, the world highest battlefield,” the spokesperson said.

Army also celebrates international Yoga day at Northern Command headquarters, Udhampur, White Knight headquarters, Nagrota, Fire and Furry headquarters Leh, Rising Star Corps headquarters Yol and all army units based in Jammu and Kashmir.

During these Yoga sessions, various Asanas including Pranayama were conducted, focusing on ways to ease stress, exploring fullest potential of life, skills to harmonise the body, mind and spirit.

Similarly, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police   celebrated the Yoga Day at their respective headquarters in Jammu

