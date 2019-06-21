Yoga Day celebrated at Siachen

Army celebrated International Yoga Day at the icy peaks of Himalayan ranges amid amid sub-zero temperature.

Also Read | Army perform Yoga at 5,400 m hight

The defence spokesperson informed Army has incorporated Yoga postures into the daily routine of the soldiers in high altitude areas with harsh climatic conditions to help soldiers maintain their fitness and proper blood circulation in frigid terrains.

“Soldiers held complex Yoga postures in bone-chilling cold at Siachen Glacier, the world highest battlefield,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | 3rd International Yoga Day observed across Jammu

Army also celebrates international Yoga day at Northern Command headquarters, Udhampur, White Knight headquarters, Nagrota, Fire and Furry headquarters Leh, Rising Star Corps headquarters Yol and all army units based in Jammu and Kashmir.

During these Yoga sessions, various Asanas including Pranayama were conducted, focusing on ways to ease stress, exploring fullest potential of life, skills to harmonise the body, mind and spirit.

Also Read | Kashmir observes international Yoga day

Similarly, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police celebrated the Yoga Day at their respective headquarters in Jammu