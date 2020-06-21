Yoga only way to lead a harmonious life: Advisor Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, in his message on International Day of Yoga, today urged upon people to practice Yoga regularly as it is the only way to lead a healthy and harmonious life.

“Yoga not only relaxes the mind and nurtures a healthy balance between our inner and outer worlds but helps us realize ourselves”, the Advisor maintained.

The Advisor observed that Yoga is an important part of our country’s ancient traditions and has emerged as a force of unity as well as deepens the bonds of humanity in our country. It maintains our inner peace and a perfect balance between body, mind and soul.

Advisor Bhatnagar urged the people to adopt healthy life-style to stay fit saying that Yoga must be practiced regularly as an integral part of our lives.

Following this year’s theme of ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’ in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Advisor Bhatnagar performed Yoga at his official residence.