Jammu
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2019, 4:20 PM

Youth allegedly kills grandparents in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir

A 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his grandparents in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, reports said.

According to The Tribune, Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75) were allegedly assaulted by their 20-year-old grandson Sahil.

Sahil allegedly attacked his grandparents with a blunt object, which “killed” them on the spot, said the report.

It said that the local police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. The motive behind the brutal assault is yet to be known, it added.

