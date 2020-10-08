Youth arrested for sharing pictures of security installation: SSP Samba

Police on Thursday said it arrested a youth who allegedly shared pictures of a security installation, on social media with suspected persons.

“We have arrested a 22-year-old youth on the basis of reliable inputs that he has sent vital security installations photos to someone through social media and received money in return,” said SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma. “We have started an investigation into the incident.”

A police official identified the arrested youth as Kuljeet Kumar of a border village in Samba.