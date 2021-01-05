Youth Festival begins in Jammu

The State Level participation in “24th National Youth Festival” through physical/virtual mode gets underway today at Teacher’s Bhawan Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

During the programme, which was organised under the Chairmanship of Director General Youth Services and Sports, Dr. Saleem-Ur-Rehman, the best items were selected in folk dance, folk songs, classical instrumental, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, paintings, classical solo, theatre plays, visual artists, expression arts and yoga.

As per the guidelines received from Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the recording of musical instrumental performance like Tabla, Santoor, Flute, Guitar and Folk Songs in traditional attire was completed which will be uploaded on micro link provided by the Ministry.