Youth stabbed to death, 2 arrested

A youth was stabbed to death following a property dispute in Udhampur district on Thursday.

Police said that a youth namely Rahul Bhagat, son of Subash Chander Bhagat, Dandyal, Udhampur district, was brutally stabbed to death with a sharp edge weapon by some people who had a dispute of property with the deceased youth.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary room of the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased staged a protest demonstration against the murder and demanded arrest of the accused persons.

During the investigation, police have arrested two persons for investigation under 302 at the police station concerned, besides apprehending four others for investigation purposes.

“We will check call detail reports and CCTVs,” said the police.