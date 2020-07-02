Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 12:01 AM

Youth stabbed to death, 2 arrested

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 12:01 AM
Representational Pic

A youth was stabbed to death following a property dispute in Udhampur district on Thursday.

Police said that a youth namely Rahul Bhagat, son of Subash Chander Bhagat, Dandyal, Udhampur district, was brutally stabbed to death with a sharp edge weapon by some people who had a dispute of property with the deceased youth.

Trending News

Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Greater Kashmir

DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary room of the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased staged a protest demonstration against the murder and demanded arrest of the accused persons.

During the investigation, police have arrested two persons for investigation under 302 at the police station concerned, besides apprehending four others for investigation purposes.

Latest News
Representational Pic

8 UP police personnel killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Leh on Friday. Image source: Twitter/BJP

Days after violent face-off with China, PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

Migrant labourers being tested for COVID-19 before boarding buses for their native states arranged by the J&K government in Hawal area of Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

“We will check call detail reports and CCTVs,” said the police.

Related News