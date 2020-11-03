Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:51 PM

Youth, who hoisted tricolour at PDP office, arrested

Representational Photo

A youth, who had hoisted tricolour at PDP office in Jammu, was arrested Tuesday for violation of COVID19 guidelines.

A Police team went to the residence of the social activist, Amandeep Singh Boparai at Sanjay Nagar and arrested him.

“We arrested him for violating COVID19 guidelines and SOPs,” SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Parshotam Mangi said.

Boparai came to limelight after he hoisted a tricolour outside the PDP office in Gandhi Nagar.

It triggered a controversy following which a strong contingent of Police remained deployed outside the regional political party’s office at Gandhi Nagar. Later, many groups of youth went outside the PDP office and hoisted tricolours.

