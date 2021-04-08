ZEPO who called bearded Muslim teacher 'biggest militant' in Poonch attached

Director School Education Jammu has attached with the office of CEO Rajouri ZEPO Surankote, who purportedly called a Muslim teacher sporting beard as “biggest militant” and also allegedly desecrated the mosque on her visit to the school in Poonch district last week.

In a viral video, the accused ZEPO, Kamlesh Kumari, was seen calling the teacher, identified by the Imam of the local mosque as Ashiq Hussain, as the “biggest militant” on her purported visit to the school.

The alleged incident had taken place at Yaseen Public School, Dundhak Khanikhodi on April 1.

“This man is the biggest militant. Just look at his face…,” Kumari is seen yelling in the video.

Kumari had also allegedly desecrated the Madrassa and two mosques in the vicinity of the school by barging inside wearing shoes.

Quoting an order issued by Director School Education Jammu, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, news agency GNS reported that pending decision on the enquiry report submitted by the enquiry committee constituted by Chief Education Officer, Poonch vide his Office order No.CEO/P/P&S/2020-21/213-19 dated. 02-04-2021, Kumari, has been attached in the office of Chief Education Officer, Rajouri with immediate effect till further orders.

Earlier, CEO Poonch had ordered the inquiry against the ZEPO after the incident.

Sub-District Magistrate Surankote Poonch had on April 2 sought an explanation within two days from Kumari after the video went viral on social media.

The SDM had also forwarded the copies of the explanation letter for information to Deputy Commissioner Poonch, SSP Poonch, Director School Education Jammu besides CEO Poonch and ZEO Surankote.