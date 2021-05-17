CUK condoles demise of KU faculty members

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir, Registrar Prof M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer Prof Fayaz A Nikka, faculty members and administrative staff Monday condoled the demise of Prof GhulamMohiuddinBhat, a senior professor at the University of Kashmir and Head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering, at varsity’s Institute of Engineering, Zakura and DrMustahson Farooq Fazili, Assistant Professor, Zoology Department, KU and the father-in-law of Abdul Rashid Bhat, Deputy Registrar, CUK.

A statement of CUK issued here said that a condolence meeting held online with VC Prof Mir in the chair, the participants expressed sympathies with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and prayed for the peace to the departed souls.

They described the deceased faculty members as teachers par excellence.