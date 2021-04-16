Keep Darbar open in both Srinagar, Jammu: JKNPP

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) President Bhim Singh Friday said that the Darbar (civil secretariat) should permanently be held both in Srinagar and Jammu.

A statement of JKNPP issued here said that the party stands for installation of Darbar in both Srinagar and Jammu.

Singh welcomed the move to allow the civil secretariat to run from both Srinagar and Jammu headquarters in the interest of the people of both Kashmir province and Jammu province.

He said that this system was introduced in 1872 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh so that the people of both provinces could enjoy the benefits of the then government headed by the Dogra Maharajas.

Singh said that JKNPP in 2008 had submitted a memorandum to the President of India seeking installation of government secretariats in both places – Srinagar as well as Jammu.

He said that the people of J&K also find it difficult to move to and fro Kashmir to Jammu for six months.

Singh said that JKNPP had been pleading to ensure that the civil secretariat should work both in Srinagar and Jammu for all times so that the people as well as the employees do not suffer.

He said that the state exchequer has to spend nearly Rs 8 crore for two movements of the secretariat in a year besides creating human problems for the families of the employees working in the secretariat.

Singh said that allowing twin secretariat should not cost any problem financially or politically to any party or even to the state exchequer.

He said that the head of the government, be it the Chief Minister, the Governor or the Lt Governor should be at liberty to stay either in Srinagar or in Jammu in response to the work the ministers are to perform either in Kashmir valley or in Jammu.