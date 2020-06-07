Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 5:06 AM

1.13 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 5:06 AM
Representational Pic

The government on Sunday said it has evacuated around 1,13,971 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 46 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 36,084 stranded passengers while about 77,887 persons have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

Trending News
Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

Vakil seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit farmers, orchardists

“A total of about 1,13,971 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the government by 46 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus,” said a statement.

As per the detailed break, about 652 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 6 to June 7 while 806 passengers reached today in the 25th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 25 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 20,388 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

Latest News
Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Restrictions on public movement, non-essential activities to continue till further orders in Srinagar

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

As per the official communiqué, of 77,887 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 7, included 20885 from Punjab;

The statement said 22,456 J&K residents were evacuated from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7,228 from Delhi, 1,427 from Gujarat, 3,495 from Rajasthan, 4,552 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3,737 from Uttarakhand, 1,117 from Maharashtra, 4,925 from Uttar Pradesh, 65 from Odisha, 268 from Assam, 1,235 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1,478 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 332 from Bihar, 183 from West Bengal, 117 from Jharkhand, three from Nepal, three from Goa and 3,271 from other states and UTs.

Related News