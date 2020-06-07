1.13 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Sunday said it has evacuated around 1,13,971 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 46 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 36,084 stranded passengers while about 77,887 persons have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

“A total of about 1,13,971 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the government by 46 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus,” said a statement.

As per the detailed break, about 652 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 6 to June 7 while 806 passengers reached today in the 25th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 25 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 20,388 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 77,887 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 7, included 20885 from Punjab;

The statement said 22,456 J&K residents were evacuated from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7,228 from Delhi, 1,427 from Gujarat, 3,495 from Rajasthan, 4,552 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3,737 from Uttarakhand, 1,117 from Maharashtra, 4,925 from Uttar Pradesh, 65 from Odisha, 268 from Assam, 1,235 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1,478 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 332 from Bihar, 183 from West Bengal, 117 from Jharkhand, three from Nepal, three from Goa and 3,271 from other states and UTs.