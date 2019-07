Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said 1.25 lakh km of roads across the country will be upgraded under phase three of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said allocation of Rs 80,250 crore had been made for the plan.