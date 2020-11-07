1.80 lakh students to write 10th, 12th class exams in Kashmir, Jammu winter zones

As many as 1,80,034 students have this year registered for the annual regular exams of 10th and 12th standard in the Valley and winter zones of Jammu division.

The exams would be conducted by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE). As per the date-sheet notified by BOSE, the exam for 10th standard would commence from November 9 while the exam for 12th standard would start from November 12 in the Valley as well as winter zones of Jammu.

According to official figures, around 1,06,465 students including 74,465 from the Valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones would write 10th standard exams for which J&K Board has set up 1145 exam centres – 814 in the Valley and 331 in the winter zones of Jammu.

Joint Secretary Examination, BOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said around 73,569 students including 58,514 from the Valley and 15,055 from the winter zones of Jammu had registered for 12th standard exams this year.

“We have set up 814 exam centres including 626 in the Valley and 188 in Jammu winter zones,” he said.

In view of the prevailing COVID19 pandemic, this year the number of exam centres almost double to the previous years.

“We have set up more exam centres because the number of students accommodated in exam halls will be almost 50 percent compared to the previous years,” he said. “The exams will be held following all COVID19 protocols and proper social distance will be maintained among the students to contain the spread of COVID19.”

The exam centres have been set up in high and higher secondary schools besides some middle schools to accommodate all students appearing in annual exams.

“We have also set up an exam centre at Bemina Degree College in Srinagar and a B.Ed. college in Sopore area,” Prof Hakak said.

He said the students who had tested COVID19 positive were advised not to approach the exam centres with other students.

“They are advised to stay at their homes,” he said promising that the board authorities would later take a decision about holding their exams.

Greater Kashmir already reported that the government has announced 40 percent relaxation for 10th standard to 12th standard students while attempting question papers in their annual exams.

As per the BOSE notification, the students have to attempt only 60 marks in a question paper that would be given a weightage of 100 marks.

It states that in the subjects with both theory and practical components, the concession would only apply to the theory part.

“In Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which have a practical component of 30 marks and theory component of 70 marks, students have to attempt 42 marks in theory that is 60 percent of the 70 marks, which will be proportionately raised to 100 percent that is 70 marks at the time of evaluation,” the notification reads.