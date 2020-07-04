1.86 lakh stranded residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Saturday said it has evacuated more than 1.86 lakh residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown so far, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has received 73 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with 59,661 passengers while 1,26,718 persons from other states and UTs including 658 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the breakup of the figures, at least 2,048 stranded passengers entered through Lakhanpur from July 3 to July 4 while 829 passengers reached today in the 52nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 52 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 43,965 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

Meanwhile, on day 41 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 2,405 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said 702 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 13 domestic flights with 1,703 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government said it has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.