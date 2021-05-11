Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:31 PM

1 dead, 1 injured in Sopore accident

Representational Photo
An elderly man died and another was critically injured when a truck hit a motorcycle in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Tuesday.

The accident occured at Wadoora area of Sopore when a speedy truck hit a two wheeler resulting in injuries to the two persons.

Both the injured were immediately taken to Sub District Hospital Sopore where one among them succumbed to his injuries while another injured was reffered to SKIMS Srinagar for advance treatment.

Hospital authorities at SDH Sopore identified the deceased as Bashir Ahmad Najar of Model Town, Sopore.

