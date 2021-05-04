1 dead, 3 injured in Doda accident

A health worker died while three others, including a minor, sustained injuries after the car they were onboard met a mishap at Bhagwah area of Doda on Tuesday.

The car (JK17-1200) met with an accident at Chapnari area of Bhagwah.

In the accident, 50-year-old man Lassa Muhammad, son of Munawer Shaikh Akram of Abad Doda, working as an employee in the Health department at PHC Bhagwah died.

Three others identified as Shafia Begum, 25, wife of Hamytullah of Kashtigarh, her unidentified baby, besides another Amir Hussain, 8, son of Parvaiz Ahmed of Bhagwah were injured.

The injured trio was immediately shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, where they are said to be stable. SHO Doda Arun Sharma confirmed the accident.