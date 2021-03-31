1 dead,1 injured as vegetable-laden vehicle falls into gorge

One person died while another sustained grievous injuries after a vegetable-laden vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Battery Chesma on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a vehicle (JK02CL-8544) on the way to Srinagar from Jammu lost control over the wheel and the vehicle rolled several hundred feet into a deep gorge at Battery Chesma, resulting in on the spot death of one person while another person sustained grievous injuries.

On receiving information about the accident, rescue teams comprising Police and local volunteers rushed to the spot and shifted both the dead and the injured to District Hospital Ramban.

Police identified the deceased as ZaffarHussain, 24, son of Abdul Rashid of Kusar, Reasi and the injured as Amjad, 21, son of ZakirHussain of Kusar, Reasi.

It said that the injured is responding well to the treatment at District Hospital Ramban.