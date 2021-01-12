1 dies of COVID19 in J&K, 113 test positive

One person died of COVID19 while 113 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in J&K on Tuesday.

Officials said that one person who died of SARS-CoV-2 was from Kashmir division.

The death took the toll of people dying of COVID19 in J&K to 1912, they said.

With 113 fresh COVID19 cases, the infection tally in J&K reached 1,22,764.

Of the fresh cases, 65 were from Jammu division and 48 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 48 cases followed by 24 in Srinagar district.

While Rajouri and Kishtwar did not report any fresh cases, 16 other districts had new cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1682 in J&K while 1,19,170 patients have recovered so far, they said.