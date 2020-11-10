1 in 10 COVID19 patients in Kashmir requires oxygen support

One out of every 10 COVID19 infected persons in Kashmir is on oxygen support while seven persons died due to the complications of the viral disease while 492 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

According to government’s media bulletin on COVID19, Kashmir division has 3888 active cases of which nearly 10 percent – 375 are on oxygen support in various hospitals across the division.

The number of hospitalised patients in Kashmir division is 514, however, 108 patients do not require oxygen support.

A health official said that many patients, one in every 10 in Kashmir division, suffers drop in oxygen saturation and requires high-flow oxygen.

“Saturation drop can prove life threatening if not addressed,” the official said.

He said COVID19 is known to cause many complications including oxygen level drop in blood.

The official said that over the past few months, hospitals had augmented their oxygen facilities and currently there was no dearth of oxygen beds in Kashmir.

“However, the situation in pandemics is delicate and can turn bad any time,” he said. The maximum numbers of patients on oxygen support are admitted at SKIMS Soura.

The government data stated that on Tuesday, SKIM had 151 patients, SMHS had 92, the Chest Diseases Hospital had 33 patients on oxygen support and SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina had 18 patients.

Across Kashmir, 19 patients were admitted in ICUs, nine of them on ventilator, battling for life.

Today, six persons succumbed to SARS-CoV2 in Kashmir division, the government said.

These included a 55-year-old man from ManzgamBaramulla admitted at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, a 63-year-old woman from AjasBandipora admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital, an 80-year-old man from GundporaBaramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura, an 84-year-old woman from Bemina Srinagar admitted at SKIMS MCH Bemina, a 56-year-old woman from Nowshehra Srinagar admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 75-year-old man from UduraPulwama admitted at SMHS Hospital.

One person was reported to have lost life in Jammu division. Of the 492 cases reported today, 286 were from Kashmir division and 206 from Jammu division.

The recovery percentage today crossed 93 percent with 635 people recovering, the tally of such cases now 92,880.

The district-wise case detection on Tuesday was Srinagar 131, Baramulla 28, Ganderbal 36, Budgam 38, Anantnag 18, Kupwara 14, Bandipora 10, Pulwama nine, Kulgam and Shopian one each.

District Jammu had 93 cases today, the total of the division now 39,668.