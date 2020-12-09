1 kg heroin recovered in Uri, 2 arrested: Police

Police recovered 1 kg heroin from a vehicle in Gingal, Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and arrested two persons in connection with the seized heroin.

Police said that following inputs about the possible ferrying of heroin in a vehicle, a team of policemen belonging to Police Station Uri established a cordon at Gingal on Wednesday.

He said, as the cordon was in place, a vehicle (JK05J-3359), passed through the area. When policemen asked the driver of the vehicle to stop, he tried to flee but the on duty policemen apprehended the driver and his accomplice.

“During the search of the vehicle, a packet containing 1 kg heroin was recovered,” a Police official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Khan alias Pappu of Mohura, Uri and Muhammad HanifQureshi of Paranpilla, Uri.

A case under FIR No 172 of 2020 under section 8, 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Uri.