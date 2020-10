One person was killed while two others were injured in a road accident in Bagna village of this border town on Friday. Reports said a Sumo (JK05/9297) met an accident, resulting in on the spot death of driver and injures to two passengers.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Majeed Mir of Phalipora. The injured were shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for treatment.