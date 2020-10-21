1 killed, 3 injured in Zojila road accident

A conductor was killed while three persons including the driver and two army personnel were injured after a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday, an official said.

The official said the two army men were injured after a portion of the truck hit an army vehicle while rolling down the slope. The official said the truck (Registration No JK03B- 4773) was on way to Srinagar from Ladakh when it skidded off the road on the Zojila pass and rolled down into the gorge, resulting in on the spot death of the helper.

The official identified the deceased as Abdul Wahid Khan. He said the driver, Muhammad Saleem Rishi was seriously injured in the accident. Both the deceased and the injured hailed from Khalmulla-Nagbal village of the central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The official said the driver of the truck was referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura for treatment, after receiving preliminary treatment at a local hospital. “He has received serious injuries in the accident,” said the official.

He said the two army personnel were shifted to 92-Base hospital in Srinagar, for advanced treatment. Another official said police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case.