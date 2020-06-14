Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 12:03 AM

1 killed, 4 injured in gas cylinder blast in Pulwama

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 12:03 AM
Greater Kashmir

A person was killed while four others were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Toknu village of Pulwama district.

The blast occured at about 11:30 am on Sunday.

Trending News
Representational Pic

3.2 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported

File Photo

BGSBU gets 20 seats for department of Biotechnology from Union Ministry of Science and Technology

Police crack theft case within 4 days in Srinagar

JKAP demands regularization of need-based, casual labourers

According to locals, the incident occurred when a blacksmith and four others were in a welding shop.

They said the blacksmith died on the spot. He was identified as Muhammad Ismail Wani, son of Abdul Salam,  resident of Ghat Tokna Awantipora. The injured were rushed to Srinagar hospital.  They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani, son of Muhammad Ismail, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Muhammad, Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Sultan Dar,  all residents of Ghat Tokuna village.

Soon after the incident police rushed to spot and started legal formalities.

Latest News
Representational Pic

3.2 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported

File Pic

COVID-19: China begins mass testing in Beijing as 67 new cases appear

File Photo used as Representational Pic

11502 more COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in India

Is Anybody Listening ?

“In the blast one person died and three others were injured.  We have started legal formalities” SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said.

Related News