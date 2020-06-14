1 killed, 4 injured in gas cylinder blast in Pulwama

A person was killed while four others were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Toknu village of Pulwama district.

The blast occured at about 11:30 am on Sunday.

According to locals, the incident occurred when a blacksmith and four others were in a welding shop.

They said the blacksmith died on the spot. He was identified as Muhammad Ismail Wani, son of Abdul Salam, resident of Ghat Tokna Awantipora. The injured were rushed to Srinagar hospital. They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani, son of Muhammad Ismail, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Muhammad, Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Sultan Dar, all residents of Ghat Tokuna village.

Soon after the incident police rushed to spot and started legal formalities.

“In the blast one person died and three others were injured. We have started legal formalities” SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said.