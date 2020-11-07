Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 12:39 AM

1 killed, 4 injured in Sonamarg accident

One person was killed while four others seriously injured as the car they were travelling in met an accident at Sonamarg hill station on Saturday.

Police said that an Alto car (JK16A-6111) was on way from Nilgrath to Kullan when it plunged into Sindh nallah near Shitkari area of Sonamarg after the driver lost control over the wheel, resulting in his death and injuries to four others including a one-year-old.

Police said locals rushed to the spot after the accident and took the injured to Public Health Centre, Sonamarg for treatment. “Two of the injured were referred to Srinagar for advance treatment,” the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Suhail Ahmed Bhat, 20, of Rayil Gund.

