1 killed, 5 injured in Sopore road accident

One person was killed and five others injured in a road accident at Yambren-Hardushiva are here on Friday.

Reports said an employee of Jal Shakti department was killed and five others sustained injuries when a tractor they were traveling turned turtle. The deceased employee has been identified as Ayazuddin Baba, son of Ghulam Qadir Baba of Hardshiva.

The injured were rushed to SDH Sopore for treatment. Later one of the injured was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The reports said the accident happened when the persons were on way to their homes after burying a dead cow in far flung area of a forest.

Meanwhile, have registered a case and taken up the investigation.